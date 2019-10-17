Christians must become involved in elections at the local, state and national level if we are to protect America from the liberal and progressive agenda of the Democratic Party. Their liberal policies are destroying our nation. They not only removed God from their platform but support abortion, gun control, open borders, tax increases, same-sex marriage, transgender education and giving taxpayer benefits to illegal aliens. We are seeing a rise in anti-Semitism and a push toward socialism from many of our new legislators. If you truly love America, want our Christian heritage to be honored and remembered, desire for America to remain strong militarily and be a nation who honors God, country, the sanctity of life and godly principles, then you must go vote for conservative candidates. The Republican Party believes that faith in God is essential to the moral fiber of the nation, that the free enterprise system is the most productive supplier of human needs and that the Constitution provides for individual liberty. Local Democrats pay dues to the Democratic Party which supports all the agenda of that party. Republican candidates will support a platform that protects your freedoms. Please vote the Republican ticket Nov. 5 to keep America great! Republican candidates running at the local level include: Israel O’Quinn and Will Wampler for delegates, Todd Pillion for state senator, Blake Andis for sheriff, Nicole Price for commonwealth attorney, and Mark Matney for commissioner of revenue. Remember, your vote matters. Get out Nov. 5, and let your voice be heard.
Your View: Christians need to step up Nov. 5
- Senah Matney | Abingdon, Virginia
