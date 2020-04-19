I hate this new virus. It’s the meanest little sucker I’ve ever seen. It’s killing people and wrecking our economy. The Chinese sent this plague upon us, and they need a swift kick in the butt, or worse.
How do we retaliate? Some have suggested we ship Nancy Pelosi to China and call it even. I’m not sure we can do that. Even the Chinese don’t deserve Nancy Pelosi. That’s cruel and unusual punishment.
Meanwhile, like many others, my wife and I are hunkered in place and learning to survive in this strange new world.
We don’t watch the news very often. It’s too depressing. And the news is not always news. Too often, it’s opinion. The liberal media gives us a tiny bit of news and a trainload of We Hate Trump. The news is supposed to be truth, a collection of facts. Just facts. Nothing else.
If a journalist says, “The COVID-19 virus has killed more than 30,000 Americans,” that’s a fact. That’s news. We need news.
But, too often, the journalist says, “This virus has killed 30,000 Americans, and it’s Trump’s fault! He should have shut things down a lot sooner than he did.” That’s not news! That’s opinion. These same hypocrites went crazy when Trump banned air travel from China. They insisted the travel ban was illegal and told us Trump was a racist and ought to be kicked out of office.
I wish someone would buy CNN and start a TV news channel.
It’s time for the media to stop trying to destroy Trump and give us the news. Just the facts. Americans are able to form their own opinion.
Stay safe. And don’t buy anything that says, “Made in China.”
God bless America.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.