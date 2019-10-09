I would like to point out to your readers that we are now living in a very dangerous world.
Last week, China had a military parade, a parade in which it displayed their newest nuclear-capable missile that could reach the United States in 30 minutes. This is what it has come to!
They now have the world’s biggest military with 2 million men and women in uniform, and the threat grows bigger and bigger all the time.
They said their missile, DF-41, can fly at 25 times the speed of sound and carry up to 10 warheads and reach the United States in 30 minutes. We can’t turn back the clock now, and we now have the nuclear capability to destroy our planet in one day, if weapons are released. China has 280 nuclear warheads compared to 6,459 for the United States and 63,850 in Russia. Yes, it’s very scary, and in the event of all-out war, everything will be destroyed!
But I do have faith that God is still in control, and just maybe he won’t let this happen in our lifetime. We’ll see, OK?
