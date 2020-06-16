I am writing to you today to support the candidacy of Cathy Smith for Smyth County Board of Supervisors/Chilhowie District.

Cathy is a Chilhowie resident and school teacher, who has already demonstrated her integrity and leadership on the Chilhowie Town Council and as District A president for the VEA, as well as serving on a number of Chilhowie town committees. Her experience and knowledge with regard to the needs of our district put her ahead of other candidates for this seat.

Cathy’s primary focus and initiatives are to, first and foremost, improve the quality of education in our area; encourage economic development; enhance the ability and response of EMS and law enforcement; and get affordable broadband to the citizens of Smyth County.

Cathy always delves into the facts and details of a given situation and is not a “hip-shooter.” She prides herself on being honest, trustworthy, transparent and accessible to the citizens of Chilhowie and Smyth County. She is tough, but fair, and believes that all, regardless of wealth or privilege, should receive fair treatment and help when either are needed or warranted.

Cathy has experience in a number of different areas, including grant writing, which, for small and rural communities and towns, will prove to be more and more important to economic viability as time goes on. I believe her combination of relative experience and understanding of the needed infrastructure, especially education, to support economic growth is especially important for the survival of our area and will serve us well.

With today’s focus so much on national politics, I feel it is important for people to understand how much more local politics affect their daily lives. Please cast your vote for Cathy on July 14!

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments