A few days ago, I read an article in Roanoke Times about the Boy Scouts of America and the Mormon Church.
It seems, the Mormon Church is about to pull out of the BSA and take with it about 400,000 Mormon Scouts, and they plan to start their own organization. Why are they doing this, you ask? Because the Boy Scouts has changed its course and will now accept gay boys and gay adult volunteers into its ranks. The church seems to think the same-sex intimacy is a sin. Yes it is, and we all know it!
Also, this is a clear violation of the Boy Scouts Oath, which says a scout is “Morally Straight!” Also, the Boy Scouts now accept that girls can be Scouts and attain the rank of Eagle Scout, the same as boys can. I assume they will all be sleeping in the same tents soon?
The present president of the Boy Scouts of America needs to be fired and replaced! As a former Eagle Scout, I am totally appalled at these new changes!
My own personal opinion, for what it’s worth!
