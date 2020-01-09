I rarely agree with any Bristol Tennessee City Council member, past or present. However, I believe that David Shumaker is as close to being on target as one can get.
The problem is not only the council members’ stupidity of charging high dollar for parking permits and not knowing the answers to his [Shumaker’s] questions.
The biggest issue I find is that there are two cities, two states with varying laws, ordinances trying to work as one place.
Nothing against Bristol, Virginia but Bristol, Tennessee can’t keep sticking their nose in Virginia’s aspect of operating a town and vice versa. A hired consultant suggested relocating the post office and building a parking garage in its place. But they [council members] wanted no part of it. Money wasted.
Build the damn garage, charge residents $25 a month per two spaces on the upper deck, plus a small maintenance fee within reason, and charge each business $20 a day for staff, plus maintenance fees within reason. They can have second from top level below for residents, and remaining decks depending on the level will be for shoppers who can’t locate a place on the street, with options of paying for two, four or six hours.
Then use common sense for Rhythm and Roots and other town activities that people attend with the need to park. I mean, common sense — not charging $75 a day for parking.
This is my opinion and does not reflect the opinions of others.
