Dog parks are being neglected by the city of Bristol, Tennessee.

For the second time this spring, the grass at the dog park located at Rooster Front Park has been up to my knees. The mulch, or pine chips, has not been replaced around the benches, and a large bush full of bees remains on the small side. The water fountains for the dogs work intermittently on both the large and small side.

Last month I complained to the Parks and Rec manager, and it was mowed shortly thereafter, but that was all that was done. Now, for the second time, it is overgrown. The lawn directly across the street behind a sign labeled “Bristol Animal Shelter” is pristinely mowed, so it is unclear why the dog park has been denied attention. I have sent Facebook messages and emailed the city manager. I get told my message will be passed on, and that is all I ever hear regarding this.

The new dog park on Virginia Avenue is being worked on very slowly, if at all.

During this time of being encouraged to social distance, and with so many businesses being closed, parks are where people want and need to go. I understand COVID-19 has made us all shift priorities, but why isn’t the city keeping them up? It should be a priority right now. Providing outdoor activities where people can safely go and adhere to guidelines should be priority.

The city council spends hours deciding what is best for the citizens without asking, such as the traffic change on 6th Street. When citizens actually ask for things to be done that should be done anyway, they are ignored or told there message will be passed to someone else.

