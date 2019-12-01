I see where the casino in Bristol, Virginia has named a company to manage the property and that it will be sent to the voters to get approval. I am aware that the city council, some residents as well as wealthy people are pushing it very hard. I also know that money talks, and most of the time it talks loudly. As a Bristol, Tennessee resident, it is my opinion that we should also be given the choice as to if we want it in Bristol. After all, it will affect us as much as it will Virginia residents either positively or negatively. The casino might be located in Bristol, Virginia at the old Bristol Mall, but that is only about a quarter of a mile from the Tennessee state line. If anyone knows how the residents of Bristol, Tennessee could get a choice I would like to know how. I will send a copy of this letter to the government officials in Tennessee to see what their reaction is. I am not foolish enough to think that council members as well as the ones with deep pockets care about what the residents on the Tennessee side of town care. Maybe if they took both sides of town into consideration, then maybe The Falls as well as other stores might move to Bristol. This could be a GOOD PLACE to LIVE if two governments could work together for one Bristol.
