On behalf of myself and the case managers of the city of Bristol, Virginia’s alternative sentencing programs, I would like to thank the Bristol Herald Courier for highlighting our programs and participants in the “Critical Mass” series. Alternatives to incarceration that include addiction treatment and contain a focus on employment are absolutely necessary to the public health of the city of Bristol. If the only outcome for every case that passes through the court system is incarceration, there will never be enough jail space. The solution is to break the cycle of addiction, family deterioration and crime.
Combating a drug crisis that has been building for nearly two decades, as well as the inevitable societal deterioration, will be a complicated, lengthy and often expensive process involving both public and private programs working collaboratively to effect change. Reversing such a deeply rooted and multifaceted problem does not happen in the span of a year but instead requires sustained commitment, flexibility to change as new problems arise and the dedication of talented team members from many disciplines. To simply reduce the work being done on behalf of this effort to black-and-white figures on a ledger does a disservice to everyone involved and to every future offender that could reach out for help. Expecting a full reversal of decades of decline to occur in 12-24 months is unrealistic, as well as shortsighted.
In early 2018, city leaders demonstrated their willingness to support alternative sentencing programs both financially and philosophically. As a city employee for well over a decade, I recognized that this was a progressive and radical change from Bristol’s status quo. That support clearly demonstrated a recognition by city leaders that Bristol is facing very serious public health issues that can no longer be ignored. The crises within our community have led directly to jail overcrowding, and until the root causes are addressed, there will be no long-term solution.
Current city leaders have the opportunity to be part of forward-thinking solutions that can truly heal a broken part of our community and improve the lives of future generations of Bristol residents. The traditional incarceration model has failed in every corner of the country; it is time to create a new model, and Bristol is now positioned to be a regional leader in that effort.
