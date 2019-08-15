Heritage is THE way to lead Bristol into the future. Embracing a region’s heritage has long been a proven method for the revitalization, all over this country, of otherwise stagnant parts of town. Believe in Bristol has done amazing work for both sides of downtown by keeping our heritage at the forefront. Do you remember downtown in 1995? Our heritage is what brought it back to life and what drives the downtown economy to this day.
While we can all agree that our area is ripe with land and has room for economic growth, diluting our regions cultural identity into Anytown, USA, is certainly NOT how to fix the city’s problems.
We can agree that the Bristol area is wonderful for outdoors and recreation tourists. We can also agree that a larger effort needs to be made toward promoting that type of tourism. Abandoning what makes Bristol Bristol, however, would be a dire mistake.
People come to Bristol for many reasons. Our heritage is what keeps Bristol relevant, both sides. We can and should embrace what has made us who we are. What I’m trying to say is, if you want to play putt-putt under florescent lights at night with your old lady and a cold Mountain Dew, go to Pigeon Forge.