This area has been very fortunate so far with a limited and controllable amount of COVID cases. The selection of Bristol to be the first large sporting event allowing spectators is certainly a good news/bad news story. Like the rest of the US, the decision to improve our economic health has taken priority over our physical health. I am less concerned about the 30,000 people supposedly socially distancing in the race stands as I am about 30,000 people from all over the country enjoying the best of Bristol’s restaurants, bars, hotels and other attractions. With the lackadaisical attitude toward mandatory mask use in Virginia, and no requirements in other areas, it will be a surprise if this area maintains its present low infection rate. Let’s cross our freshly washed fingers and mask up in the meantime.
Your View: Bristol’s All-Star Race is good news — and bad
- By Michael Mahoney | Bristol, Virginia
Updated
