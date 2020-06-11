Chiefs of Police Blaine Wade, Bristol, Tennessee and John Austin, Bristol, Virginia should make a forthright and preemptive statement in these troubled times about our community’s own police forces charged with protecting property and lives paid for by taxes.

How are our police being trained for confrontations with our citizens? Where and how is de-escalation being taught, trained and implemented? How is force being used and on whom? What types of restraints (chokeholds, kneeling on necks, etc.) are being utilized or forbidden?

The answers to these and other urgent questions deserve our awareness and discourse and if not being addressed, a publicized plan for action should be a minimal expectation for elected city leaders and citizens. The absence of either a plan or meaningful oversight would be telling.

