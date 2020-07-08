Tonight I have just read that Tennessee is one of the states with the most rapid resurgence of COVID-19. Bristol, we need to stop and think. In this time of unequal access to internet, with many unable to use computer because the library has to stay closed, we still need to keep the library closed, to plan for a safer time to reopen. Yes, we actually need to postpone the races scheduled for July 15! We need to focus on figuring out how to guarantee that students can still learn. We in upper East Tennessee and in Southwest Virginia have been oblivious to the reality of the risks of not wearing masks, and of crowding together too soon. Let’s just stop, for the next two weeks and see if we can flatten the curve. Maybe it is not too late here, yet.

