Jane L. Sheffey, a respected member of the elections community, died Sunday, June 23, 2019. Jane served as a member of the City of Bristol Virginia Electoral Board representing the Democratic Party for over three decades and will be greatly missed by election officers as well as the Board and staff of the Registrar’s Office. Sheffey was first appointed March 1, 1985, serving three consecutive terms until 1994. Reappointed March 1, 1999, she served until her resignation May 15, 2019, due to health reasons.
Jane was on the Board when I was appointed in 2006, and I am appreciative of her guidance and strength throughout my tenure. Her institutional knowledge was invaluable, as was her support in directing and conducting elections, where the rules change frequently.
Some of the changes Sheffey helped navigate include the migration of four generations of voting equipment beginning with the lever-style machines used decades ago to the digital scanning equipment used today. She witnessed the impact that motor voter made in increasing voter enrollment and helped to implement voter photo identification. She saw Bristol move from an appointed school board to direct election of its members in 1994. She also participated in four statewide recounts over the years.
Electoral Board Chairwoman Sarah Williams said, “Jane was a person of wit and good humor as well as dedication to the work of the Electoral Board. It has been a true privilege and a joy to serve with her.”
We will remember Jane for her strong leadership and integrity in conducting fair and free elections for the Bristol community.