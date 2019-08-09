I was pleased to read the celebratory article about the 50th anniversary of Bristol’s professional baseball in the Bristol Herald Courier. Baseball is one of Bristol’s most-anticipated summer events. Being the daughter of two key figures in the history of Bristol Baseball, Dorothy and Boyce Cox, I saw the organizational work involved. It goes way beyond the activities between the 1st and 9th innings. It was a full time job, albeit voluntary, for them. It was voluntary for everyone in the Bristol Baseball organization. The article’s photos and chronological history were colorfully descriptive and quite interesting.
The only woman mentioned in the article was the “Dynamite Lady,” an entertainment between innings.
However, there was another woman, my mother, who was the real dynamite lady of Bristol Baseball. Nothing happens without money management done well, and my mother did it exceptionally well as treasurer for Bristol Baseball for over 30 years. There was no “off season” for her. She worked almost every day of the week, sometimes until midnight. It was grueling. It was the type of accounting that not just anyone could do nor did they seem to want to do when it came time for her to retire. She was the backbone of the organization, yet nothing was mentioned of her in the entire article. She is seen in one of the article’s photos with my dad at the souvenir stand that is named after her. (She was not only the treasurer, but she organized and ran the souvenir stand and found housing for the players.)
O, batter-up, boys. Pat yourselves on your backs. But my mother, Dorothy Cox, is one of the major reasons Bristol Baseball survives today. TIME’S UP.