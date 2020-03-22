In hoping that everyone in our area stays safe and healthy, I have a few ideas which may require people with wealth and those in leader positions.
In troubling times as these, it’s been said a lot of our pharmaceutical products now come from China. Not good!
So, the two gentlemen wanting to develop what I’ll call ‘The Hard Rocks in Your Head Casino,” something we don’t need, how about using that mall for a pharmaceutical lab or training center even? It may constitute a rezone, but that’s done overnight, is it not?
Then there’s the old Exide plant. Perfect! Even has a fence, I believe. So, I’m saying while President Trump is trying to bring manufacturing back to the U.S., why not some new companies? A lot of empty buildings in our area, and gentlemen, I believe you could still profit, if that’s your desire. For example, for The Falls, or should I say little town of “Bedrock” (remember the Flintstones? Yabba Dabba Dooo!), well, how about something like the Meadowview Convention Center in that empty acreage in the middle?
Think about these ideas, and all I ask is remember who suggested them. Stay safe, stay healthy, and may God Bless Us All!
