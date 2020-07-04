America has always had enemies. In WW II it was Germany and Japan. In the 1950s it was North Korea. Then came the Cold War and the threat of the Soviet Union. Those enemies declared that they were our foes. Today however, our enemies are not overseas looking to invade, they are in our midst attempting to destroy us from within. Two of the main groups are BLM and Antifa. Both state their intentions openly. BLM: We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure ... We are a collective of liberators ... who believe we must move beyond the narrow Nationalism that is all too prevalent in Black communities. One of the co-founders of BLM recently said: “We actually do have an ideological frame. Myself and Alicia are particularly trained organizers — we are trained Marxists.” Likewise, Antifa is a serious threat to our way of life. Antifa is a political movement “that aims to achieve their objectives through the use of both nonviolent and violent direct action rather than through policy reform. This may involve property damage, physical violence and harassment ... Members hold anti-authoritarian and anti-capitalist views, subscribing to a range of left-wing ideologies such as Anarchism, Communism, Marxism and Socialism.” (Wikipedia)
Scott Crow (former Antifa organizer) says, “We go where they (right-wingers) go. We go to cause conflict ... We believe that property destruction does not “equate to violence.” According to the LA Times, they have engaged in “mob violence, attacking a small showing of supporters of President Trump and others they accused, sometimes inaccurately, of being White Supremacists or Nazis.” A noble cause (ending racism) is being used as a cover by these groups to destroy our nation. Wake up people!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.