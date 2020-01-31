Marsha Blackburn’s lack of respect for her duty as a impartial juror is obvious with the interview she did during Wednesday’s hearing. I still have some hope that Sen. Lamar Alexander will put partisanship aside and allow the American people to see more evidence and witnesses. I hear many say that nothing new has been disclosed, while both of our Tennessee senators voted to not allow further evidence. The truth will come out. Do Alexander and Blackburn want to be on the wrong side of history, and allow further assault on our democracy? They need to allow all of the facts, witnesses and documentation to be reviewed, as they should be on a matter of such importance.

