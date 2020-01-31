Marsha Blackburn’s lack of respect for her duty as a impartial juror is obvious with the interview she did during Wednesday’s hearing. I still have some hope that Sen. Lamar Alexander will put partisanship aside and allow the American people to see more evidence and witnesses. I hear many say that nothing new has been disclosed, while both of our Tennessee senators voted to not allow further evidence. The truth will come out. Do Alexander and Blackburn want to be on the wrong side of history, and allow further assault on our democracy? They need to allow all of the facts, witnesses and documentation to be reviewed, as they should be on a matter of such importance.
Your View: Blackburn, Alexander need to allow more witnesses, evidence
- By Roger Donahue | Bristol, Tennessee
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
-
Former First Bank & Trust vice president pleads guilty to embezzlement
-
Washington County supervisors hear casino plans
-
Sullivan woman seeking clemency to care for husband she tried to kill twice
-
Cherokee poised to acquire prime site in Sevier County
-
A detailed look at status of proposed casinos in legislation before Virginia
Promotions
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
New Client Specials! Integrative nutrition and wellness services assisting with digestive dysfunction, mental health, insomnia, fatigue, low energy, meal planning, and much more. www.soulsticenutrition.com soulsticenutrition@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.