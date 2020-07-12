Do black lives matter? Do white lives matter? Do all American lives matter? Yes they do!
So, I ask you, why are we trying to kill each other and why can’t we solve this problem without trying to tear the country apart?
People living today had nothing to do with the Civil War or the slavery issues at that time. This is all history and we can’t go back and redo it. But we can learn from it, and we have.
All this civil unrest makes no sense to me. We are all blessed by our Creator to even live in this great country. I thank the Lord every day that I was born here. Just look at the rest of the world? Would you rather live in China or Russia today? Or some other third-world country that does not even has clean water to drink? What is our problem here?
Yes, we do need policemen. We all must obey the law. We gotta respect each other and try to get along.
We can and will get through this. The Bible says to love your neighbor as yourself. Let’s give it a try folks!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.