I know that these are trying times in which we live. The world is in a bad way as is our country. Things aren’t going to get any better. In fact things are going to get even worse. This kind of stuff you see going on socially and politically when you push God out never ends well personally, politically or socially.

Honestly, people, I believe and think that we are going backwards as a society and culture. We are akin to the late Roman Empire in the west. We are watching a society in decline and not on the rise. It is in the United States and the world. I assure you that it isn’t going end well.

The recent disasters and COVID-19 are, I firmly believe, part of God’s plan for setting up the Kingdom of the Anti-Christ. He isn’t going to have to do any setting up because all He’ll have to do is just take over. Everything will be in place when He finally does show up. All that you can see now is setting up for stuff in the Book of Revelation. You can see the Bible being fulfilled in the news daily, no matter how you get the news. This is true like it or not.

Be ready to meet God. Don’t focus on earthy things. This old world will be burned to a crisp one day. Ever think that perhaps climate change is God’s way of getting the earth ready for when it will be time for the Apocalypse — burning the place to crisp? Interesting thought. Consider your future spiritually, will you pick heaven or hell? Pick wisely.

