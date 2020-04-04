Well, in this time of crisis, it is a good time for a joke — something to make you laugh? Maybe something to make you think?
Poor old Bernie Sanders. He has faded into the background.
He ran his beautiful campaign as a Democratic Socialist. Everyone reacted to the word “socialist.” Trump was prepared in case Sanders would win the nomination. Early on, Frump, when asked what he thought of Bernie, called Bernie a communist. The whole United States feared a candidate who deemed himself a socialist.
Bernie was even run through the ringer because he said Castro did a good thing making sure his country had mandatory education. That’s a very mindful thing, to say that there are some good things that come out of bad governments.
But let’s get back to Socialism. THEN CAME CORONA!!!!!! Now consider socialism. Who is bailing out the people, who is bailing out the businesses, who is telling you how close you can stand to another person, etc.? Trump the government! He must be a socialist (communist?).
A little government control! Does this sound good to your greedy little ears? Will you refuse that bail-out check because it is an act of socialism? I doubt that you will. This is a true example of karma.
Bernie, I apologize for the ignorance of the American people.
Castro, I only wish our people were told by their government that they had to study hard so maybe all Americans would have learned the concept of socialism.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.