I would like to express my deepest condolences to the Republican Party and all of its zombie apologists as we as Americans collectively watch its imminent and shameful death before our eyes. I am utterly sickened and thoroughly disgusted by the sycophantic and totally blind loyalty shown by the Trumpians in the U.S. This is an AMERICAN issue. It has nothing to do with party. Yet those on the right either entrench themselves in the mud along with their Lord and savior D.J.T. or just bury their heads in it and hide. I’m reminded of the scene in the original Planet Of the Apes when Charleton Heston’s yet-to-be cold dead hands “bright-eyed” character is telling the jury of apes exactly what they don’t want to hear and they inevitably become the physical embodiment of the classic see/hear/speak no evil statuette. That IS what the Republican Party is now. The word ignorant begins with the root word “ignore”; ignoring truth, ignoring fact, ignoring what is literally right before your eyes. Most, if not all now know that Trump and his entire administration are corrupt as hell. They have made a mockery of our Constitution. They have defecated on everything that our country was built upon and has stood for more than 250 years. The Constitution explicitly opposes these kinds of actions and behaviors by our president: bribery and abuse of power. Witness after witness after witness confirmed exactly the same facts all while the White House obstructs justice by blocking as many witnesses with direct, first-hand knowledge from doing their duty as Americans and testifying before Congress. I cannot imagine what it really would take for you people to finally say, “Enough is enough.” It’s truly and deeply scary to think how bad it needs to get before you jump ship. I am ashamed of all of you. And you should be ashamed of yourselves. You are in direct opposition to everything that makes us American.
