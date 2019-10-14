Please join me Nov. 5 in electing Greg Hogston as my successor as Washington’s County’s sheriff. Having had the honor and privilege of serving as your sheriff the past 20 years, I know the kind of person it takes to be an effective sheriff for Washington County, and Greg Hogston is that person. Greg has the leadership skills and good common sense that it takes to continue the forward progress of our Sheriff’s Office.

Having known Greg for many years, as a coworker and friend, I have found him to have a profound passion about protecting and serving people. Greg is passionate about his community and putting the members of the community first. Preventing elder abuse, addressing school and child safety, financial fraud and scams, and protecting your Second Amendment and Constitutional rights are Greg’s priorities.

This sheriff’s race is about continuing the never-ending fight against drugs, combating domestic violence and ensuring that our youth and seniors are protected through community involvement — all issues that Greg has been a strong supporter of throughout his campaign and pledges to continue if elected as your next sheriff.

Please join me in supporting and electing Greg Hogston sheriff of Washington County.

