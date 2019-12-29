A recent article in the New York Times asked if a coal town can reinvent itself. It spoke of the millions of dollars in federal and state money that have gone into a town that has yet to see a viable job alternative to the black mineral that makes our steel, heats our homes and turns on the lights. Coal has spent over 100 years as the fuel of Appalachia, and now in its waning years faced with competition from natural gas, nuclear power and green energy, our region is faced with an unclear future.
Henry Hatfield, elected governor of West Virginia in 1913, saw this problem and stated that, while West Virginia (and Appalachia as a whole) was rich in its natural resources, the profits and products of our labor and mountains went elsewhere. Because of this, Southwest Virginia and central Appalachia has been left in the dust without external investment.
Alas, the key to revitalization in our region is, unfortunately, the other thing that went out of the mountains riding train cars full of that black mineral over the past 100 years. Investment in small businesses, research and development and high-skill/high-technology manufacturing is what is both desperately needed and out of reach for many in Appalachia.
Thankfully, this problem is not impossible to overcome. Our local and state representation has done a wonderful job so far of investing in our communities in a plethora of ways. From the support of professors at Virginia Highlands and other local community colleges, the support of King University, East Tennessee State University and Emory & Henry College in growing the college-educated talent pool, state legislators’ work on broadband access, county schools providing a solid education for our students on seemingly ever-shrinking budgets, our students have a chance to break free. We should invest in them.
