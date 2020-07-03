The end of COVID-19 depends upon both science and good governance. The approval of a NASCAR for Bristol on July 15 is not good governance.
One fundamental element of epidemiological modeling is the basic reproductive ratio (R0). If R0 is less than one, then an outbreak of an infectious disease will die out. When R0 is greater than one, then the propagation of disease will continue to increase. To visualize this, let’s assume R0 is 2; then an infected person (either symptomatic or asymptomatic) will infect two additional people. Those two will infect four people. Those four will infect eight people. And by the time 10th generation, we have infected 1,024 individuals.
Now let’s image a NASCAR setting with 30,000 fans and an additional contingent of 5,000 persons. Yes there may be some compliance to social distancing and “Maybe the use of Masks”; but prior examples of such gatherings do not manifest the confidence of the usage of mitigation measures. In the last week and a half, there has been a notable rise in reported positive cases for Northeast Tennessee; therefore R0 is not less than one. In simple terms the NASCAR race is a petri dish with nutrients and a temperature conducive to growth of COVID-19. It is not a far-fetched extrapolation to see local hospitalizations stressing the local health infrastructure two weeks out from this race. The economic gains made since reopening will be erased when government realizes that reversing the opening process is necessary to abate the NASCAR petri dish fiasco.
The allowance of this race by elected officials and civil servants is no less than malfeasance. What happened to putting the public health and safety at the forefront of public policy? If Charlotte couldn’t do it safely, then why should one believe that Bristol can?
