There seems to be yet another attempt to change the name of the Tri-Cities to APPALACHIAN HIGHLANDS. Car dealers, real estate brokers and developers as well as a handful of businesses owners subtly casting this effort of name change.
Tri-Cities, Tennessee the home to so many. The Tri-Cities is how we are known. Why try to change it? Seriously!
