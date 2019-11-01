What an opportunity we have coming up — the chance to vote Nov. 5. I am particularly excited because I know one of the candidates running for sheriff. I have known Blake Andis since he was a toddler. His mother and father and I were good friends, and we used to share our hopes and dreams for our children. Were his mother still alive, I know she would be by my side cheering him on. He has become a wise, intelligent, dependable, caring, compassionate individual whom I am honored to call friend. He never fails to stand strong and be there for anyone who seeks his help. He will, as they say, always go the extra mile. He is not one to do what is “politically correct.” He is one to do what is best for the people he serves. When you meet him as our next sheriff, I know you will feel, as I do, that he is the most dedicated, compassionate individual whom we will be proud to claim as our own. Please do not miss this opportunity. Vote for an honest man: Blake Andis.
Your View: Andis will do what is best for the people he serves as sheriff
- Phyllis Haile | Bristol, Virginia
