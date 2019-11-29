Since the election almost all in Southwest Virginia have wondered how the Democrats turned the commonwealth blue. Could it be that all Republicans failed to turn out to vote? Or could it be we thought everything would just be all right either way? After reflection and the shock wore off and anger set in, I have the answer.
Over the last few years Loudon, Fairfax and Alexandria populations have slowly been replaced by foreign nationals, and now 65% of the total is composed of the people who have no stake in Virginia’s past, have played no part in the commonwealth’s heritage for the past 300-plus years, and who now have enough power to swing the vote to the leaders of the greatest anti-God, anti-gun, anti-American political movement since Satan waged war against God and was thrown out of Heaven.
Soon these people backed by this socialist ideology will gather to legislate your rights away, confiscate your property and strangle a way of life away all for the whims of foreigners who know nothing of the culture or our way of life.
I understand the annual sheriffs’ gathering is about to occur in Richmond. Many of these sheriffs have said they will not enforce unconstitutional laws, many counties are now constitutional counties and have also voted any laws as such will not be obeyed or enforced. As for myself and hundreds of people I know, I say this: Northam, you and your pot-lickers can play your game, pass your laws and let the chips fall where they may. Oh and as for all those ARs you will attempt to confiscate, those who own them in the Southwest have two words: Molon labe.
No threat, just fact.
