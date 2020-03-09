Our great president is like a majestic eagle guarding our great country against foreign enemies like Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani and misguided liberals in our own country that seem to be determined to pave the way for the U.S. to become a third-rate country. Some say Trump should be regarded as the most accomplished of modern presidents. But perhaps FDR was the best president. But FDR did lock away thousands of Japanese Americans without due process; whereas Trump is only trying to keep illegals out of the country. Do you really believe the recent unsuccessful impeachment was anything except a thinly veiled attempt by the Dems to stop Trump from being reelected, because they know that is the only chance they had? On the day after the November election, Trump will still be working to further the interests of the U.S. and its citizens. Perhaps, the next term will bring accomplishments beyond FDR.

