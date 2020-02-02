This letter addresses an issue the media missed in its description of Iran’s “harsh revenge” for the killing of its top general/terrorist mastermind, Solemani. Iran fired 11 ballistic missiles in western Iraq raining destruction on parts of the sprawling al Assad air base. Several thousand U.S. troops huddled in bunkers and hoped it would not be their day to die. We now know there were injuries to these troops, some requiring evacuation, some returning to duty.
Despite well over $350 billion spent in the past three decades, when they were most needed to protect U.S. forces and potentially prevent all-out war, America’s vaunted missile defenses were missing in action. Sheer luck explains the fact that no one died and injuries consist of mostly concussions. Early warning certainly enabled the troops to seek shelter and not be in the open.
How does this happen? The U.S. only has so many “theater” missile defenses, and all are currently deployed elsewhere, including Saudi Arabia. The U.S. has a finite, limited capacity of manpower to operate and systems to deploy. It is now clear we need more systems and manpower.
Granted, Iran’s attack consisted solely of ballistic missiles, not accurate enough for pinpoint targeting. Yet, the single most deadly attack for U.S. troops in the 1991 Persian Gulf War was when an Iraq Scud missile randomly landed on a military barracks in Saudi Arabia, killing 21 and wounding 100 American military personnel. This did prompt improvements to the Patriot system, including “hit to kill” technology.
Congress has allocated $10 billion for missile defense, much of it earmarked for systems to shoot down long-range missiles on a high trajectory. Hopefully, our military planners will budget monies to improve defenses for ballistic missiles, likely encountered in our current theaters
