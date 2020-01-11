On Jan. 6, the Herald Courier published a letter titled “BSA President should be fired for allowing gay members.” Like the writer, I too am an Eagle Scout; however, unlike the writer, I see no wrong in opening the doors of the BSA to those who are homosexual and/or female.
The BSA has provided me with some of my fondest childhood memories. It taught me more than just how to camp in the woods or build a fire. It taught me how to be kind to others, how to show courage during times of distress, and, most importantly, how to set myself apart from others through leadership and good deeds by following the Scout Oath and Law.
In the letter, one facet of the Scout Oath was mentioned: “a Scout is morally straight.” In this section of the Oath, it is not stating that one needs to be heterosexual. Instead, it is referring to the idea that one needs to hold true to the morals of love, kindness and generosity. To argue that homosexuals or women cannot do these actions, as the letter alludes, is itself immoral and wrong. Furthermore, the letter fails to address the Scout Law, which specifically states that a scout is friendly, courteous and kind. I pinpoint these specific items of the law because I find that most human beings possess these characteristics, whether they be gay, straight, male or female. One does not need to agree with them or their lifestyle, but casting them out to be marginalized and discriminated goes against every pillar of Scouting’s foundation.
Instead of demonizing a group of people who already feel they must live their lives in the shadows, perhaps the “morally straight” thing to do would be to open our hearts and minds with a sense of love and humility toward our fellow man.
