Will you help keep the coronavirus away from our town? Please call Bristol, Tennessee’s mayor and NASCAR to demand that they POSTPONE this highly dangerous and inappropriate event, an event that will bring about many COVID-19 cases.
On Wednesday, NASCAR plans to host its huge All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. COVID-19 cases are surging in our region, yet a few unwise officials in Bristol, Tennessee think it is acceptable to host this event and bring 30,000 people to our area. Charlotte, North Carolina, was wise enough to tell NASCAR not to bring this event to their city during a viral pandemic emergency. We too need to stop the spread of COVID-19, and this race will definitely further its spread — both here and across every area of the nation from which NASCAR fans come and return. This would be the LARGEST gathering of people in our nation since America began to take precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus! Why do this?!!! This massive event would put at risk virtually every open restaurant, fast-food employee, grocery store and hotel worker — and thus eventually every local family. We all want Bristol to succeed economically; however, other large events that help drive tourism in our region have made the responsible decision to postpone or cancel in order to protect the health and safety of our community. This race will exploit our region and bring suffering and death to our most vulnerable citizens. Help stop this from being a public event.
