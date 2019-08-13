As citizens we are expected to follow all the laws. We may not agree with them all, but we are required to follow them. We are expected to follow all the laws, except immigration laws, apparently.
Democrats want to act as if there aren’t already established laws pertaining to immigration. If they aren’t legal U.S. citizens, they need to be sent back until they are legal citizens. The “unsuitable housing” we keep hearing about on the news is simply because those detaining stations weren’t meant to hold people for months. They were established to hold people for three days or less, while their citizenship could be verified, then released either lawfully in the United States or sent back from where they came. I am not against immigration; I am just for legal immigration.
I am sick of hearing the comparison that if Americans had to go to Canada seeking safety, wouldn’t we expect Canada to let us in? No, I would not, not if I didn’t go about it in the way they require to become a citizen. I wouldn’t dream of going to another country and expecting to live there without following their rules of citizenship.
The immigration law doesn’t need changing, it needs adhering to. For the record, I am not a huge Trump supporter, I am very middle-of-the-road, but the immigration issue is out of control because no one is following the law regarding it. I feel for those seeking a better life — just go about it the right way.