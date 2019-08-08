Here we go again. More than 30 lives (lost) and over 40 wounded by assault weapons. All the politicians can offer are thoughts and prayers. Well, that and two dollars might get you a cup of coffee. This is the same bull we get from Washington, D.C., every time a tragedy occurs. ACTIONS along with prayers are badly needed. Why should the rights of gun owners overrule everyday people’s rights to safety when they go to school, shopping, a concert, nightclub or any normal activity? Does the NRA and assault weapon take precedence over our citizenry? Let me say, I am a gun owner and am not against gun ownership. I am 100% against military-type weapons and ammo being available to the man on the street. We can and do deserve better than this from our government. Now my question for our society to ponder is this ... Are we going to continue to throw Christian morals out the door and keep letting immoral politicians like our president keep dividing our country with their lying, bigotry and racism? And are we going to keep electing spineless congressmen, who are bought off by special interest groups and cannot do what is right for our country? After all, we are Americans first.