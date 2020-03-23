Dear Coach Mike Krzyzewski:
I am livid that the ACC officials canceled the conclusion of the tournament with just a couple of days remaining.
Now, if the tournament had not started, I could understand it better as the NCAA just made that decision, but that’s not the case here. I am joined by all the ACC fans, the teams and coaches of those yet to play.
I need your help in getting my point across to the ACC officials. Here is what I plan to tell them:
1. You deprived the seniors of who would have won the tournament the glory of being on the champion team for 2020.
2. You deprived the teams from competing to see who would become the ACC champion.
3. You deprived the fans, who paid for their tickets for the remaining games, to see who the champion would be.
4. You caused an added financial hardship for fans that paid for lodging for the remaining games where they probably won’t get their money back, since many of the hotels and motels normally have a “nonrefundable” policy.
I would appreciate you asking your staff to send me the names and address of the ACC officials who made this dumb decision as well as the names and address of all the ACC coaches, as I plan to send them a copy of my letter that I write to the ACC officials. Thanks for your help!
