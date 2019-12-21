Do you remember as a kid how everyone sat down and heard Christmas stories? This happened during the performance of “A Toast to Christmas,” featuring Brass 5, on Dec. 17 with special effects and all. It truly brought back precious memories.
The music filled the auditorium with all the old classics and even a little jazzed-up Christmas. Brass 5 shared the history of many carols and how they developed into Christmas songs we sing today. It was the perfect beginning for the holidays.
I would like to thank the following for their sponsorship: Dr. Joe Adair, Gene and Martha Hurst, TruPoint Bank and Mary Sue Whitt and additional contributions from James and Becky Belcher and Danny and Diana Coulthard. CART also received grant funding from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
CART’s technical assistance came from Doug Branton, Rod Moore, Sylvia Boyd, Elaine Holmes, Regina Sayers, Cathy Harris, Don Baker, Barbara Cook, Pat Reynolds, Pam Meade and the Richlands Middle School administration and custodial staff.
Even though the Grinch was there Tuesday, he didn’t stop any of us from sharing our holiday joy. I wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Safe and Happy New Year. See you at CART’s next performance, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow featuring the Barter Players at 3 p.m. Jan. 18, 2020 at Tazewell Middle School Auditorium. Let’s see who wins the heart of the beautiful Katrina Van Tassel.
MERRY CHRISTMAS!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.