The Christmas story will be retold this year at churches across the area, and for young and old alike, it engenders a spirit of goodwill.
Ironically, hundreds of thousands of needy families will soon be losing food stamps, while tax cuts favoring the rich will continue to transfer wealth upward. A nation built on immigrants continues to execute policies that separate children from families at the border.
Mary and Joseph had their own problems when traveling to Bethlehem to register for the census. Being foreign to the area, they were not exactly welcome. The innkeeper wasn’t having them, so out to the barn they went.
We know from Scripture that King Herod trembled for his throne. The tyrant was so fearful that a rival might oust him from power that he even tried to make a deal with the wise men, who as luck would have it, stopped at his palace to rest their camels during their long journey westward. Herod slyly convinced them to tell him where Jesus was — though his intention was to do away with the newborn king.
So, the Eastern sages set off following the bright star until it came to rest over the spot where Jesus lay. But then an angel from God appeared, instructing them to return to their own country using a different route.
When impious Herod realized that he had been outwitted by the Magi, he flew into a rage, and if he had had a Twitter account, he would have written horrible things.
At the heart of the Christmas story is a message of birth, love, healing and hope — a lesson for people of all faiths and all backgrounds: and a reminder of how far we have to go.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.