The Christmas story will be retold this year at churches across the area, and for young and old alike, it engenders a spirit of goodwill.

Ironically, hundreds of thousands of needy families will soon be losing food stamps, while tax cuts favoring the rich will continue to transfer wealth upward. A nation built on immigrants continues to execute policies that separate children from families at the border.

Mary and Joseph had their own problems when traveling to Bethlehem to register for the census. Being foreign to the area, they were not exactly welcome. The innkeeper wasn’t having them, so out to the barn they went.

We know from Scripture that King Herod trembled for his throne. The tyrant was so fearful that a rival might oust him from power that he even tried to make a deal with the wise men, who as luck would have it, stopped at his palace to rest their camels during their long journey westward. Herod slyly convinced them to tell him where Jesus was — though his intention was to do away with the newborn king.

So, the Eastern sages set off following the bright star until it came to rest over the spot where Jesus lay. But then an angel from God appeared, instructing them to return to their own country using a different route.

When impious Herod realized that he had been outwitted by the Magi, he flew into a rage, and if he had had a Twitter account, he would have written horrible things.

At the heart of the Christmas story is a message of birth, love, healing and hope — a lesson for people of all faiths and all backgrounds: and a reminder of how far we have to go.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments