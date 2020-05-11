Please let me share some thoughts of mine regarding the upcoming Bristol Virginia City Council elections. I will begin with the disclaimer that although I lived and worked in Bristol, Virginia all my adult life, I am now a resident of Tennessee. That being said, I still have a vested interest in Bristol as I have family that reside there.
Anthony Farnum has been an acquaintance of mine for his entire life. He has grown up before my eyes from childhood to becoming a productive businessman. I know Anthony Farnum as a good husband, father and son. He has an intense love for the city of Bristol and has shown that love by serving as a city councilman. Anthony Farnum is a hard worker, a humble servant of his community who has taken the time and effort to educate himself on the issues that the city faces. As many councilpersons before him, he has spent tireless hours listening, studying and building consensus to move the city forward. Anthony is not afraid to take a stand, but more importantly he is not afraid to discuss sensitive issues with the people!
Over the years I have heard many citizens say how we need an infusion of young people in our community leadership positions. Anthony Farnum is a well educated, successful and ingrained member of the Bristol community. He’s proved his commitment to Bristol and is willing to continue to serve. Please join me in supporting Anthony Farnum on May 19, 2020. Bristol deserves his integrity and leadership!
