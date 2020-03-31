The COVID-19 pandemic has thrust America’s governors into the spotlight like never before. They are the ones on the front lines, so to speak, deciding whether schools should shut down, which businesses must close and which ones can stay open, sometimes issuing “stay-at-home” orders the likes of which haven’t been seen since the 1918 flu pandemic.
This is not what any of them were elected for — they were all elected on the basis of some political platform, not their expertise in epidemiology.
Out of all the 50 governors, only one is a doctor. So why isn’t that doctor-governor the one that more people are turning to for advice and leadership? To be clear, why hasn’t the pandemic made Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam into a media star? Instead, it’s elevated New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as the most visible crisis manager, sometimes overshadowing the real estate tycoon-turned-reality TV star who is the president. How come?
Here are some possible reasons why our only doctor-governor has not become a national figure during this health crisis:
1. Northam is not particularly quotable. By nature, he is somewhat reserved, cautious and understated. That’s not a knock. Those may be excellent traits for a doctor; Northam has what we’d call “a good bedside manner.” Those are also the traits many voters were seeking in the 2017 governor’s race — Northam is the polar opposite of President Trump when it comes to personality. These may also be exactly the traits Virginia needs in a governor at this hour. But those traits don’t make for good television. Given the choice between having a celebrity governor who isn’t a doctor and a non-celebrity governor who is a doctor, it seems far better right now to have the latter. Still there are some things Northam has said that probably ought to get wider circulation — his declarations that “we are in a biological war,” that this will take “months, not weeks,” that we are entering “a period of sacrifice” and that this “will require everyone to live differently.” Those sound pretty quotable to us; they just weren’t delivered with Shakespearean flair.
2. Northam is not particularly political. Northam has not used his pandemic news briefings to tussle with President Trump the way that Cuomo sometimes has. He has made it sufficiently clear that he finds Trump’s response inadequate and that Trump’s desire to reopen things quickly is not medically sound. However, Northam has said all that with his usual understated delivery. It seems clear that Northam is there to deliver health advice, not score political points. That’s just simply not who he is. Cuomo is a political animal — the scion of a political family, a former adviser to his father when Mario Cuomo was governor, a former Cabinet secretary under Bill Clinton, at one time a prospective presidential candidate. Northam is none of that; he’s a doctor who entered politics fairly late in life. Cuomo, like many New York politicians, is something of a brawler. It comes with the territory. Northam is more in keeping with old-line Virginia governors who spoke more softly because that’s the Southern way. Keep in mind, too, that Northam is a Democrat who was once recruited by Republicans. He certainly holds political positions, but he is not overtly partisan in the manner of his immediate predecessor, Terry McAuliffe. That’s likely why he’s earned praise even from some Republicans. Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt County, told Roanoke Times reporter Matt Chittum: “While I have never been particularly complimentary of this governor, this is a time when it’s probably very good that we have a doctor at the helm.” Head probably wouldn’t be saying that if Northam’s briefings (broadcast live on Facebook under “Governor of Virginia”) were extended rants against Trump.
3. Northam hasn’t faced the same level of crisis that other governors have. New York has become the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States and is on its way toward becoming a worldwide hotspot for the virus. That would thrust even the most milquetoast governor of New York onto center stage. Cuomo has been called many things, but milquetoast is not one of them. At last report, 19 states had more virus cases than Virginia. New York has 39,140; the second most-affected state is New Jersey with 6,876. Then there’s Virginia with 604. That’s another big reason why the national news media focuses on Cuomo and not Northam.
4. A lot of news media is based in New York, not Richmond. This shouldn’t make a difference, but it does. Cuomo is a hometown figure for them. Northam would be completely off their radar screens if it weren’t for last year’s “blackface” scandal.
5. Northam hasn’t sought national attention. He has a Twitter account, but it’s a just-the-facts kind of account. Again, that’s exactly the sort of thing we need right now, but it’s not something that will get much attention, not compared with Cuomo dealing with the level of crisis he is.
Those are five reasons why Northam hasn’t dominated the national news, and Virginians ought to be grateful for at least some of them — particularly the fact that our cases are nowhere near as severe as some other states. Here’s a different question, though: Would the country be better off if it heard more from Northam? He’s not an infectious disease expert, but as a physician — a pediatric neurologist by training — he likely understands the science here better than other politicians. Think what you will of Northam’s politics, but right now his calm demeanor and fact-based advice seems exactly what the country needs.
