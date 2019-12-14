When Gov. Ralph Northam presents his proposed two-year budget Tuesday, he’s widely expected to include a provision for some form of tuition-free community college. This was something Northam campaigned on 2017, so for all those cynical about politicians and their promises, here’s one that’s apparently being kept.
There’s also another point to make about this: Tuition-free community college is probably the single most important thing the state could do to address the economic disparity between rural Virginia and the rest of the state. This will immediately set off some fascinating politics in Richmond — not that they aren’t fascinating enough already.
With Democrats taking control of both chambers in the General Assembly for the first time since 1995 — and with a Democratic governor completing the trifecta for the first time since 1993 — there are lots of pent-up demands Democrats now will be able to act on. That’s a fancy way of saying there may be a lot of Democrats asking to spend these dollars in different ways.
We still don’t know what the price tag on Northam’s plan will be but estimates start at $50 million and go up from there. (It’s likely not a fully free program but rather one limited to certain fields and with a community service requirement). Democrats like to fancy themselves the party of education spending, but will a party now anchored in the urban crescent be wary of spending so much for something that disproportionately benefits rural areas they don’t represent? Meanwhile, the Republicans who overwhelmingly represent rural localities are instinctively wary of government spending anyway — and particularly something that sounds like “free college” even if it’s really not. After all, that sounds like something Bernie Sanders would propose (and has, of course).
Here’s where reality becomes a lot more complicated than easy political talking points. The website College Vine reports 17 states already have some form of free community college — and many of those are some very conservative states. Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, Tennessee — these are not states that ever will be mistaken as hotbeds of socialism. They are, however, states with large rural populations that are increasingly falling behind in the new economy. One of their overarching priorities is upgrading the skill level of a rural workforce — and that means getting a lot more people into community college. Here are some of the relevant facts driving these policies:
Nine out of every 10 new jobs created in the last year have gone to those with a college degree, according to a MarketWatch study that crunched federal labor statistics. Welcome to the new economy, aka “the knowledge economy.
Now look at the Virginia workforce. In Falls Church, 78% of working-age adults have a college degree (sometimes several). In Arlington, 74% do. When Amazon says it picked Northern Virginia because it had the best talent pool, that’s part of what the company had in mind.
Now look at rural Virginia. It’s not a pretty picture. In Southwest and Southside Virginia, the average is 15.5%. And keep in mind, that’s an average, which means there are a lot of counties where an even lower percentage of the working-age population has a college degree. In Buchanan County, it’s 10.8%. Galax, it’s 10.3%. Dickenson County, it’s 9.3%. In Greensville County, it’s 7.5%. How can these localities compete in the new economy? The reality is they can’t. That’s harsh, but it’s the market truth. If rural America — in our case rural Virginia — is going to have any place in that new economy, it’s going to require some pretty heavy government intervention. A free community college program may be the most realistic way to make that happen.
To do this, Republicans will have to get over their aversion to government activism (they have in the conservative states listed above), and Democrats will have to be OK with spending a lot of money in communities that — to quote the great philosopher Taylor Swift — are “never ever, ever getting back together” with the party on the left.
An analyst for the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia told the Richmond Times-Dispatch there are “a hundred different ways to design a free college plan.” But we know enough to make these observations: The key thing here is that we’re talking here about community college, not four-year schools.
That’s quite different from what Sanders — and Elizabeth Warren — are proposing. They’re proposing free college, period. Apparently if you want to study medieval poetry for four years, they’ll make sure somebody somewhere will pay for you to do so. (Full disclosure: We like medieval poetry. We’re just not sure taxpayers should pay for it).
There’s a lot of evidence the big growth in American jobs is going to come in fields that don’t require a college degree — but do require more than a high school diploma. These are the so-called “middle skills” jobs that require either an associate’s degree or credentialing through a community college. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports there are now more jobs that require “some college” than anything other educational category. The biggest job growth is still for those with full college degrees — see those 9-of-10 figures cited by Market Watch. However, there’s a parallel trend of jobs that once required only a high school diploma now requiring some kind of post-secondary education.
We see that locally: One reason the Eldor Corp. chose Botetourt County for its auto parts plant was the presence of a mechatronics program at Virginia Western Community College. Yes, that’s right, even some factory jobs now require some college education — hence the term “advanced manufacturing.” Put another way, we don’t simply need to get a lot more kids into college, we need to get a lot of adults back into school, as well, because employers today don’t judge communities simply on their tax rates and industrial sites but on the skill level of their workforce. States began providing free K-12 education in the 1800s because that’s what the marketplace demanded. Now the marketplace is changing again — to demand a K-14 education. The states working to provide free tuition to community college are simply responding to the marketplace. They also are doing what they can to make sure rural counties don’t fall even further behind.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.