Weather Alert

...SNOW ACCUMULATIONS LIKELY IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF NORTHEAST TENNESSEE, SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, AND THE CUMBERLAND PLATEAU... A STORM SYSTEM WILL MOVE ACROSS THE SOUTHERN APPALACHIANS TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT WITH SHOWERS MOVING INTO THE AREA THIS EVENING. TEMPERATURES WILL DROP QUICKLY IN THE 30S WITH THE PRECIPITATION MIXING WITH OR CHANGING TO SNOW OVERNIGHT. ACROSS THE PLATEAU, AND LOWER ELEVATIONS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST TENNESSEE, A MIXTURE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS ARE EXPECTED THROUGH MONDAY EVENING. SOME LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ARE POSSIBLE ESPECIALLY ON GRASSY AND ELEVATED SURFACES. THE HEAVIEST SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL OCCUR ACROSS THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS, GENERALLY AT OR ABOVE 3000 FEET. THE MOUNTAINS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, SUCH AS HIGH KNOB, WILL RECEIVE BETWEEN 2 AND 5 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HEAVIER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. FOR THE FAR EASTERN TENNESSEE MOUNTAINS, SNOWFALL WILL BE HEAVIEST WITH ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 9 INCHES ANTICIPATED. TRAVEL ACROSS THE HIGHER TERRAIN WILL BECOME DIFFICULT AND HAZARDOUS AS SNOWFALL AND STRONG WINDS WILL PRODUCE BLOW AND DRIFTING OF SNOW, ALONG WITH VERY COLD WIND CHILLS IN THE TEENS AND SINGLE DIGITS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND OTHER LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER DETAILS OR UPDATES.