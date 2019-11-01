Over the past decade, it has been easy for anyone who works at or uses the Washington County Courthouse to see that in order for the facility to remain vital to its purpose, changes need to be made.
Figuring out what those changes should look like, though, has not been so easy.
Caring for our buildings, maintaining their functionality and planning for their long-term usefulness is one of the county’s core responsibilities. That’s why, six years ago, we began evaluating what course of action would be needed for the courthouse to remain in compliance with standards set forth by one of its central stakeholders, the Virginia Supreme Court.
While working through this process, we explored potential solutions to our primary concerns involving courthouse space, access, parking and security. These concerns have been widely discussed in the community and media over the past several months — suffice to say, the courthouse is a heavily traveled building that is overcrowded, difficult to access and confusing to navigate.
Last year, more than 84,000 individuals visited the courthouse. With the Virginia Supreme Court’s addition of two new judges to the General District Court in 2019, demands on the structure have only increased. That’s why, over the last few months, we publicly presented three main options for the courthouse’s future. Decisions on this scale affect all citizens of Washington County, so we openly invited residents to examine supporting documentation and discuss the merits of building a new structure, adapting the former Kmart building in Towne Centre to house operations or expanding the current facility.
As a result, many residents have engaged in constructive dialogue, and we are thankful for their input. A few have criticized the county for not highlighting a so-called “fourth option” in the course of the county’s educational outreach. However, this option, which involved reconstruction and renovations to keep courthouse operations at the current location, was published in a study on our microsite — washcovacourthouse.com — months ago and was widely discussed. This “fourth option” was not a focus of the county’s educational outreach because it did not provide a solution to the lack of parking to serve the courthouse. The other options that were highlighted in the county’s educational outreach included sufficient parking for continued courthouse operations. Recently, individuals have offered concept plans for the purchase of various private properties to create additional parking facilities. However, there is no certainty that such properties could be acquired or of the complete costs to do so.
Regardless of the opinions expressed, we have remained focused on our overall objective, which is to identify a cost-effective, long-term solution that equalizes access and services for the many thousands of residents for whom the courthouse exists to serve — not just a select few.
This process has presented many challenges. The past six years of consideration and study are proof of that. And while we do not have a conclusive answer as to where courthouse functions will be located 10 or 20 years from now, we do know the next concrete step in determining that future comes with the public referendum Nov. 5.
At the ballot box, voters will face a yes/no decision to the following question:
“Shall the Courthouse be removed to 300 Towne Centre Drive, and shall the Board of Supervisors be permitted to spend $30,000,000.00 for purchase and renovation expenses therefor?”
Whether the majority votes yes or no, the answer will have a lasting effect. Due to the challenges of insufficient space, difficult accessibility, lack of parking and security, the courthouse facility cannot, and will not, stay the same. In order to preserve the quality of the facility’s operations and to ensure its compliance with Virginia Supreme Court guidelines, changes must take place.
Now is the time for Washington County residents to make their voice heard by voting on how we move forward. The courthouse is a core asset of the county, and it’s critical for county residents to help determine the most viable solution for its future use. Regardless of whether your vote is to keep courthouse operations where they are or transition them to Towne Centre, we want you to vote.
See you at the polls Tuesday.
