The president says he wants to reopen the country and to “liberate” Virginia, in particular. We have protesters here and elsewhere clamoring to lift the stay-at-home orders. Many governors — including our own Ralph Northam — have started to loosen restrictions or at least lay out a plan to loosen restrictions.
If you were to rely solely on much of the political class, you’d think things would soon be headed back to normal. But things are not going back to normal, not anytime soon.
The politicians may be making the rules but they are not really the ones in charge of the economy — or our culture. One small sign that the danger has not yet passed came last week from a body most people have never heard of — the executive committee of the Virginia High School League, the group that oversees high school sports at Virginia’s public schools. The committee voted 31-0 with one abstention to cancel the spring sports season.
Some of you may have thought the spring sports season was canceled back in March, before it even began. Technically, it was only suspended. The VHSL has held out some faint hope that perhaps a truncated spring sports season could be held in the summer. Now, even that faint hope has been formally extinguished. Nobody was really surprised. Even if the VHSL wanted to hold a summer season the logistics were daunting.
Still, there are two takeaways here.
First, look at what VHSL executive director Billy Haun had to say: “Any options for the spring sports season would require that COVID-19 no longer be a threat and pose no health risks to our student-athletes or the public. Sadly, the situation has not changed and has made it impossible to have a spring season without putting people at risk.”
The situation has not changed.
That’s not what some of the politicians are saying, who say it’s time to reopen the country. Haun’s not a politician. He’s a former football coach turned sports administrator. But he’s taking a cold-eyed view of the situation and concluding that things still aren’t safe — no matter what those “reopen Virginia” protesters may think. Based on the vote there was certainly no “reopen Virginia” movement among other VHSL executive committee members, either. At this point, there’s not even a guarantee there’ll be a fall sports season — and it’s football that draws the crowds and pays the bills for all the other sports. The VHSL will address fall sports in June.
Here’s the second takeaway: The VHSL decision, coming against the backdrop of the “reopen” movement, underscores the centrality of sports in American culture.
Here’s why we say that: Sports leagues have been ahead of the politicians in reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic. College basketball conferences started canceling their individual tournaments three days before President Trump declared an emergency. The National Basketball Association suspended its season and the NCAA canceled its March Madness basketball tournament a day before Trump declared an emergency. If there was a single moment that got Americans’ attention that the virus was serious, it wasn’t a presidential address or a presidential declaration — it was when the NCAA willingly gave up $933 million in revenue. You can look at it this way: Sports leagues started shutting down the economy before politicians did. (The NCAA pulled the plug on March Madness on March 12; not until three days later did Northam start limiting crowd sizes in Virginia). Sports leagues weren’t following the government’s lead; governments were following them.
That was exactly the point. “We really believed that if this statement were made [to cancel the tournaments], it would be a major wake-up call to our country that we are in a very serious crisis, and we weren’t getting those calls from the national leadership,” the NCAA’s chief medical officer, Briain Hainline, told ESPN. “This sent a seismic shock wave.”
Likewise, when the VHSL executive committee last week ruled out staging any high school sports in the summer, it sent a smaller one across Virginia: The state’s not ready to reopen fully.
We’ve written a lot about how so much of the public reaction to this pandemic mirrors the public reaction to the 1918 flu pandemic. Here’s one notable exception. In 1918, sports teams often ignored restrictions. In Omaha, Creighton University’s football team announced it would keep playing. So did football teams in Minneapolis. In 2020, it’s sports leagues that are acting with more alacrity and more caution than governments are.
The VHSL decision is a tough call for Southwest Virginia. In many rural localities, new virus cases are close to zero or at zero: Giles County hasn’t had a new case since April 13. Bath County, Bland County, Covington and Dickenson County have never had any. The big virus numbers Virginia announces every day are largely driven by the urban crescent, where case counts are still rising in many localities. In the Alleghany Highlands, school officials feel confident enough that four high schools — Alleghany, Covington, Bath and Highland — are holding a joint prom on June 19, outdoors in downtown Covington. Those localities have just eight virus cases between them, the most recent on April 28. Unless the official standard for reopening is going to be zero cases, Southwest Virginia schools probably could hold an abbreviated spring sports in July but that’s not how things work.
Nationally, one big metric for the nation’s reopening won’t be whatever politicians declare. It’ll be when our main sports leagues feel things are safe enough to resume play. NASCAR will start running races again May 17 — but without fans. Drivers may “trade paint” but auto racing isn’t a contact sport the way others are. So far, no other sport has announced a formal plan for resuming play, although Major League Baseball is in talks with the players over a plan. Trump says he wants to see football this fall, and so do we — but the NCAA is still making contingency plans for either an abbreviated season, a season without fans, or no season at all. Even the mighty NFL is cautious: The New York Jets have announced they won’t even sell single-game tickets yet; they’re that uncertain about whether fans will be allowed. It’s fashionable for some to say that politicians aren’t really the ones making the rules, the virus is. But sports leagues may tell us more clearly than politicians when it’s safe to go back to whatever the new normal is going to be.
