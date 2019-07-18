Last week, CNBC named Virginia “America’s Top State for Business in 2019.” This ranking is a testament to the fiscally conservative and business-friendly policies that the General Assembly has worked hard to pass in recent years.
The report’s key points hone in on just some of these, noting that our “world-class workforce, high-performing education system and business-friendly regulations propel Virginia to the top spot.”
Let’s take a closer look at some of the specific policies behind these key points.
This year alone, our Republican majority passed the second largest tax decrease in Virginia history, putting more money directly back in your pocket. That’s great for Virginia taxpayers who will receive up to $220 to put away or put back into their local businesses.
Our majority also made key investments in education, including a 5% pay raise for our hardworking teachers and new funding for at-risk programs. This funding benefits schools in rural communities like Southwest Virginia, which outperform and lead the commonwealth in state test scores.
In addition to other achievements, such as preserving our right to work laws and increasing funding for broadband, we stopped some really bad legislation that would have put Virginia closer to the bottom of the list instead of the top. A report by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce noted that the Republican-led General Assembly defeated $17 billion worth of bad business bills that would have cost Virginia over 150,000 jobs. Many of those bills would have hit rural areas particularly hard.
While all this is great news, we can’t forget the bigger picture. We must ask ourselves how we keep Virginia No. 1. One of the best ways to accomplish that is by building a stronger and more robust Southwest Virginia and rural economy.
Let’s be honest. We have families and businesses who are hurting right now. Many in my district feel the Virginia they see ranked No. 1 is an entirely different state, despite the fact that the positive elements listed in CNBC’s report — and more — are right here. Virginians and businesses deserve and need to hear what we are doing to turn challenges into opportunities for growth and investment that will help make our region an even better place to live, work and raise a family.
Here are some specific initiatives that our Southwest Virginia delegation has worked on recently:
» Passing game-changing legislation that creates unique opportunities for public utilities and broadband providers to work together to expand service into unserved areas.
» Establishing the Virginia Rural Information Technology Apprenticeship Grant Fund and Program that will award grants to small, rural information technology businesses to establish apprenticeship programs for full-time employees that combine mentorship and on-the-job training to enhance the experience and skills of such employees.
» Creating the Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority to promote opportunities for energy development, to create jobs and economic activity and to position Southwest Virginia and the commonwealth as a leader in energy workforce and energy technology research and development.
» Providing opportunities to create revitalization zones to repurpose abandoned schools for economic development.
» Working to facilitate a hydroelectric pumped storage project in the region that will create thousands of jobs and allow localities in the coalfields to share revenue derived from the project.
Combined with the region’s lower cost of living and doing business, a skilled and hardworking workforce and top-ranked public schools, we believe these initiatives will help position Southwest Virginia for new growth and opportunity.
Virginia is “America’s Top State for Business,” but there’s no better place to get down to business than in Southwest Virginia. Come and see!