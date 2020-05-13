When a student with a gun massacred 32 Virginia Tech students and professors in 2007, then-Gov. Tim Kaine appointed a special commission to investigate every aspect of the slaughter and recommend changes in laws and policies — many of which were adopted.
When a city worker with a gun killed 12 people at the Virginia Beach municipal building last year, Gov. Ralph Northam called a special session of the General Assembly to take up proposed changes in state gun laws. Then the Legislature quickly adjourned without any action, although you can argue that led to the Republican majority turning into the Republican minority in the November elections — with this year’s new Democratic majority passing most of those proposed changes.
What, then, will be the state’s response to a virus that so far has killed 850 people — more than 19 times the number of people killed in the Virginia Tech and Virginia Beach horrors put together? We don’t mean its current response in terms of restrictions on crowd size and businesses, but the political response in the aftermath. Politics tends to work in accordance with Newtonian physics — for every action, there is an equal but opposite reaction. What will be the political reaction to the pandemic? Some possibilities:
1. Will there be a formal investigation of the state’s response? It was easy for Kaine to appoint a commission to dig into the Tech shooting — he wasn’t involved in it. Even so, Kaine took some risk by appointing a commission that was decidedly independent and whose most political member was from the other party — Tom Ridge, the former Republican governor of Pennsylvania and former Secretary of Homeland Security under George W. Bush. It would be far more difficult for Northam to appoint a panel to investigate his own administration’s handling of the virus. If the General Assembly were in Republican hands, there might be some natural inclination to direct the Legislature’s watchdog arm, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, to produce a report. However, the General Assembly isn’t in Republican hands, and Democrats are unlikely to investigate their own party’s administration. Still, to employ a military term, shouldn’t there be some kind of formal after-action report? The nonpartisan rationale for such a report: Some future administration might benefit from having an account of what worked and what didn’t. For instance, why does Virginia now rank ahead of only South Carolina for per capita testing?
2. Will the General Assembly change the state law that shields the identity of nursing home outbreaks? One of the most frustrating parts of the pandemic has been the inability to get a complete picture of what’s happening, and some of that is rooted in state laws. We know from Virginia Department of Health data that 59% of Virginia’s deaths have been residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. But we don’t know which ones. Virginia views corporations as people, and thus protected by patient privacy laws. The only way we know about which nursing homes have outbreaks has been when the nursing homes themselves have said something. People who have family members in a nursing home might want to know about the safety of their loved ones. Not knowing this information also distorts the public’s understanding of the virus. Some rural localities have distinctly higher infection rates than their neighbors. For instance, Galax has 55 cases while Grayson County next door has 15. Is that because the Galax numbers are spiked by an outbreak at a nursing home? Or is the virus simply circulating more widely in the community there? We don’t know. Other states have routinely identified nursing homes with outbreaks. Why must Virginians be kept in the dark?
3. Will Republicans push to curtail the governor’s powers during a pandemic? Historically, a governor’s powers to impose quarantines and other restrictions are quite immense. In another day and time, conservatives might have seen these powers as part of their law-and-order mindset, which favors a strong government response to protect the public. Now, many Republicans tend to channel their inner civil libertarian and are starting to see pandemic-imposed restrictions as just another big government solution. As a minority in the Legislature, Republicans aren’t in a position to change the governor’s powers, but will they adopt this as a campaign issue in the 2021 elections, which will see Virginia pick a new governor and elect all 100 members of the House of Delegates?
4. Will the revenue crunch caused by the pandemic favor Republicans or Democrats? State and local budgets will have to be cut as revenues fall. Republicans are always more eager to cut budgets than Democrats. Which side will voters favor — the party that is always clamoring for less government spending or the party that will cut budgets only reluctantly? Part of that depends on how voters see themselves. If they see themselves primarily as taxpayers, they might favor Republicans. If they see themselves aligned with some particular interest, such as education, they might look to Democrats to protect that funding to the extent that it can be. That might mean nothing really changes — that people’s political views aren’t really changed by the pandemic.
5. In what areas might we see a call for more state funding? Some are easy to predict: The shift to online learning and telecommuting highlights the “digital divide” in the state. We’ll likely see new emphasis on funding rural broadband. Will we see universities asking for more money for funding for health-related research? That question probably answers itself.
6. Will electronic skill games really be outlawed new year? Those are the so-called “gray machines” popping up in convenience stores, which are certainly electronic but may or may not involve much skill. Detractors regard them as low-rent slot machines that drain money away from the lottery. The General Assembly wanted to ban them this year. Northam persuaded the Legislature to push that ban until 2021 so the machines could be taxed in the interim, with most of the revenue going to a COVID-19 relief fund. Even then, the Legislature made Northam promise to veto any bill to extend the machines beyond 2021. Some of that tax revenue, though, will go to local governments. Will we see them push the Legislature next year to keep the machines?
Stay tuned.
