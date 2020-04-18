The U.S. Postal Service is a miracle agency; our clichés reflect that fact. Through rain, sleet, snow or hail, the dedicated carriers of our nation’s mail delivery service persist, six days a week, to ensure that every single American citizen has access to the goods and services they need.
While our first inclination may be to compare USPS to similar services, such as FedEx or UPS, to do so would be a mistake. The U.S. Postal Service is unique, because it is universal. It is an agency enshrined in the Constitution; founded and initially led by Benjamin Franklin; and legally obligated to serve all Americans, regardless of geography, at an affordable, uniform price and consistent quality.
And on that obligation, the USPS (pardon the pun) delivers. Its more than 600,000 employees are the lifeblood of correspondence, commerce, healthcare and public service in this country. The U.S. Postal Service provides a crucial connection between rural America and the rest of this country—making sure that letters, lifesaving medications and food, absentee ballots, and more are delivered to even the most remote homes.
The U.S. Postal Service even has a contract with Amazon to provide Sunday delivery of the commerce giant’s packages—fulfilling the company’s promise of two-day, nationwide shipping, and effectively turning the USPS into a seven-day-a-week service.
In fact, while simultaneously competing with private delivery companies, the USPS also acts as a vendor for them. The Postal Service often acts as the “last mile” carriers of packages from FedEx, UPS and other private companies that find it’s not profitable to maintain rural routes. FedEx may get your package to the town’s post office, but USPS will leave it on your front porch. That’s what sets the agency apart.
During this coronavirus crisis, the only thing sustaining many small businesses, lots of them in rural towns, has been online ordering and delivery. The U.S. Postal Service remains the most cost-efficient shipping method, and the only one guaranteed to serve the rural-dwelling regular patrons of these mom-and-pop shops.
The value of the Postal Service’s reliable and essential work is reflected in public opinion: In a 2019 poll, Gallup found that the USPS is Americans’ “favorite federal agency,” with 74% of people saying it is doing an “excellent” or “good” job. The Postal Service operates without taxpayer dollars. For decades, even centuries, it has covered expenses solely through the sale of postage.
Recently, you may have heard reports that the Postal Service is nearly insolvent—by current projections, the USPS will be financially illiquid by Sept. 30. Part of the reason for this is the nation’s changing relationship to paper mail—we are sending fewer hard copy bills, checks, and letters than we used to. ‘
But those who do still, for instance, pay their utility bills through the mail, are also likely the most marginalized among us, who rely on the Postal Service to support their quality of life. Why would you send a check through the mail rather than delivering a payment to the town office or paying it online? Perhaps because you’re elderly and don’t drive. Perhaps because you’re poor, and can’t afford a car, or gas. Perhaps because you live in a place without sufficient access to the Internet. Rural America is where you’ll find many of these vulnerable demographics intersect.
Part of the reason USPS is struggling is the coronavirus pandemic. The Postal Service projects it will lose $2 billion per month through the coronavirus recession, according to the Washington Post.
Marketing mail (some would call it “spam mail”) and first-class mail are where the USPS makes much of its money, and volume of both kinds of mail has declined precipitously during the pandemic. All the while, Postal Service employees are continuing their work, putting themselves in harm’s way to deliver needed packages to their friends and neighbors. According to USPS leaders, nearly 500 postal workers have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 462 others are presumptive positives. Nineteen have already died.
But these short-term obstacles are only the hair that broke the back of the camel that is the larger reality. A huge reason that the Postal Service is struggling to stay solvent is a 2006 law that requires the agency to pre-pay 75 years’ worth of future-retiree health benefits over ten years. Those sorts of cash reserves are not comparable to any required by other agencies, and certainly not of private companies.
According to a 2011 feature by Esquire, of the $15.9 billion the Postal Service lost the prior year, 70% of those losses were in future health-care payments.
Some legislators, led by Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), have recently called for additional funding for the Postal Service to be included in any future stimulus package legislation. This is a good, and necessary, idea. Robustly funding the Postal Service to protect access to its essential services for years to come is an issue of rural equity.
Not to mention, without the USPS, weekly newspapers such as ours would not get delivered to loyal subscribers, who depend on local reporting to keep them informed and engaged.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.