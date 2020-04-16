For years now, we’ve been banging on the same drum — that the state should financially help localities renovate or replace old school buildings that the localities can’t afford to pay for on their own.
In theory, this ought to be an idea that unites both parties, because outdated schools are found in all parts of Virginia, but especially in rural Virginia (represented almost exclusively by Republicans) and in central cities (represented by Democrats). Instead, the response has been — until recently — a bipartisan agreement to ignore the problem. The most vocal exception has been state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, who has pushed a $3 billion bond issue, only to see it twice rejected. Even more modest efforts, such as ones pushed by state Sen. Todd Pillion and Del. Israel O’Quinn, both R-Washington County, have failed to pass. Instead, the most significant thing the most recent General Assembly did was to pass a bill by state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, to set up a state commission to study the matter — even though the problem is already quite well-documented.
We have often called unfavorable attention to Gov. Ralph Northam, who in his inaugural address referred to “crumbling schools” — a literal phrase in some facilities, not a rhetorical flourish — and yet not followed through.
Things have now changed.
With one unexpected stroke of the pen on Saturday night, Northam has changed the calculus. He has sent back to the legislature the bill authorizing casinos in five localities with an amendment — which specifies that the state’s share of the casino tax revenues go to school construction.
This is, to employ an over-used but quite apt phrase, a game-changer — for 2025.
Here’s why: The legislation envisions casinos in Bristol, Danville, Richmond, Portsmouth and Norfolk, all subject to approval in local referendums, which will likely happen. A study last year by the General Assembly’s accounting arm — the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission — projected that five casinos would generate about $114 million a year to the state in tax revenue.
In terms of the state budget — or a local school board’s construction budget — that’s not really a lot. The cost of a new school typically runs $50 million to $80 million or more. (Pulaski County is getting a bargain on its new middle school; the cost there is projected at $47 million). At that rate, the state would generate enough revenue to pay for maybe two small schools a year. However, that $114 million a year can also be used to pay the debt service on bonds. State Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne estimates that with that kind of revenue stream, the state could issue perhaps $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion in bonds for school construction. Now that’s real money.
It won’t fix the whole problem. It’s less than the $2.2 billion that Maryland — a much smaller state — just approved for school construction. At best, it’s half of what Stanley proposed. And then there’s this sobering figure: When Bob McDonnell was governor, his administration estimated there were $18 billion worth of school repairs necessary. And that was seven years ago. There’s no reason to think that McDonnell’s Republican administration overestimated the costs — or that those costs have gone down since then.
Still, $1.2-$1.5 billion is precisely $1.2-$1.5 billion more than the state is spending now, so this represents a major step forward. You could even say — quite correctly —that it represents a historic step forward.
Only once before has the state gotten involved in funding school construction in a major way. That was in the early 1950s under Gov. John Battle. It wasn’t Battle’s idea — he was forced into it by a close call in the Democratic primary when Francis Pickens Miller nearly upset him on a platform of state funding for school construction. Battle, being a savvy politician, adopted the idea as his own and the state spent $75 million on school construction — setting off a decadeslong building spree of new schools, many of which are still in use. Those schools are Battle’s principle legacy. That $75 million in 1950 would today be the equivalent of $803.25 million, according to the U.S. Inflation Calculator. Northam just proposed a pain-free way to spend even more. If the General Assembly goes along, this will surely define Northam’s legacy, as well.
What took him so long? His chief-of-staff, Clark Mercer, points to Virginia’s unusual budgeting calendar. Even though Northam has been in office more than two years now, this is really his first budget. Until now, the state’s been operating on one crafted by his predecessor, Terry McAuliffe. “This is really his first shot at putting his imprint on a budget,” Mercer says. Northam has never been the flashy type, so he didn’t propose this in some grand announcement when the budget was put together. Instead, he’s gone into the casino legislation, in a surgical way, and carved out some money from a revenue stream that previously didn’t exist. Some might call that creative.
Now for more caveats. We may be five years or so away from any school construction bonds being issued. First voters will have to approve the casinos in referendums this November. It might take at least two years for the casinos to actually open — and Layne points out that they’d need to operate several years before we know exactly what the tax revenue stream looks like. Only then could the state safely go to the bond markets. That’s plenty of time for the General Assembly to change its mind on how that revenue should be used. Just because the legislature might vote now to dedicate the money to school construction doesn’t mean it will stay dedicated. We’ve seen lots of other revenue streams diverted over the years when the economy goes south. Five years from now we’ll have a different governor, one who will be nearing the end of his or her term — so if there are any unexpected delays in casino start-ups we really may need to know how the governor we elect in 2025 feels about all this. That’s a long way of saying no schools will get fixed right away and this could all come undone in many ways. Still, for now, Northam has found a way to at least set in motion a way to fix some of those “crumbling schools” — and won bipartisan support in the process. “This is a unique opportunity for our state to come together in a bipartisan fashion and create an equitable solution to a dire problem across Virginia,” Pillion says.
This is not the solution we were expecting, but it seems a good bet, even if does mean gambling on what a legislature and a governor a half-decade away might do.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.