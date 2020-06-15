In 2017, Virginia had some interesting choices for their next governor. Democrats could have nominated the left-wing insurgent Tom Perriello. Republicans could have nominated Cory Stewart with all his neo-Confederate imagery.
Instead, both parties nominated the most centrist and cautious candidates available — Ralph Northam and Ed Gillespie — and even then general election voters picked what seemed the least interesting of the two. Gillespie, as a Republican, would have brought about a change of parties in the administration. Northam, as a Democrat, seemed a continuation of the status quo under Terry McAuliffe, just with a lot less drama. Funny how things work out sometimes isn’t it?
Northam is the most soft-spoken governor in a generation — you have to go back to Gerald Baliles in the 1980s — yet he has presided over a historic transformation of state government, and his tumultuous term isn’t even over yet. When chief executives leave office, as Northam will in January 2022, it’s traditional for journalists to assess the departing governor’s legacy. Virginia journalists may want to get started early, because those “exit profiles” will be long and complicated.
Northam has accomplished things other Democrats didn’t dare dream of, and he’s had to confront challenges few Virginia governors have had to face. That’s not to say everything Northam has done is praiseworthy — Republicans sure wouldn’t say so, and not even all Democrats would, either. But he has not been the boring governor that many expected him to be. McAuliffe tried for four years to get Virginia to expand Medicaid and failed all four years. Northam got it done in his first months in office. McAuliffe fashioned himself as the state’s ultimate salesman, but it was Northam who got to announce the state’s most celebrated economic development catch maybe ever: Amazon’s HQ2.
To be fair, Northam had the singular advantage of timing with both of those. McAuliffe had to deal with a Republican General Assembly that was a roadblock to anything he wanted to do. Northam’s election saw unexpected Democratic gains erode that GOP majority to the point that he could peel off enough Republican votes. And the Amazon bid was put in by McAuliffe; it could have been Gillespie making that announcement had things gone a different way. As the 1930s New York Yankees pitcher Lefty Gomez once said, “I’d rather be lucky than good.” In many ways, Northam has been lucky.
Northam got very lucky when Democrats won control of the General Assembly in last year’s legislative elections. That had little to do with him and everything to do with voter reaction to President Trump, the state’s changing demographics and court-ordered redistricting in some eastern Virginia House districts. However it meant that Northam had something that no Democratic governor since Douglas Wilder had in the early ’90s — a Democratic General Assembly. Many of Democrats of that era, though, were well to Wilder’s right. Virginia has never had a General Assembly as left-leaning as the one we now have. If anything, Northam is a check on some of their more ambitious proposals. Still, that Democratic General Assembly has enabled Northam to sign into a law a lot of things that previously were just campaign talking points — from gun control to voting laws to decriminalizing marijuana to taking down Confederate monuments. You don’t have to agree with any of those things to agree that they were substantive changes.
Northam has been about as low as you can go politically. Just a little more than a year ago, when the “blackface” scandal broke, members of his own party were calling for his resignation; he spent weeks in self-enforced isolation before “social distancing” was a thing. Now recent polls show that only three other governors in the country get a higher approval rating for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Northam’s handling of the virus hasn’t been ideal, no matter what polls show. Virginia has one of the lowest rates of testing in the country. Northam was also slow — too slow — to order testing of patients and staff in nursing homes, even though that’s where about 60% of the fatalities have been. It’s a wonder that people aren’t marching in the streets — or at least lighting up social media — to demand justice for their elders. And his refusal to allow Southwest Virginia to move ahead of the rest of the state in reopening is both baffling and frustrating — even though infection rates in some localities are near zero, and three localities haven’t had any infections at all.
Northam has been slow on other things, too. During his campaign, he talked about expanding the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and making it a research university to draw economic spin-offs to the coalfields. We haven’t seen much action on that. In his inaugural address, he lamented “crumbling schools” but took little action until this year, when he proposed that some tax revenues from casinos be used for school construction. Someday we may look back on that as a turning point, but for now we’re mindful that a) those casinos won’t be here for several years and b) some future governor and General Assembly can easily divert those revenues. Northam has signed into law a landmark bill that aims to make Virginia’s power grid carbon-free, but his administration hasn’t tried to block the natural gas pipelines that would pump lots of carbon through the state. A Gov. Perriello would have tried to frustrate the pipelines; a Gov. Stewart sure wouldn’t have ordered the Lee monument to come down. Northam, though, is who Virginians elected, and they knew at the time he wouldn’t intervene on pipelines and believed that Confederate statues should come down —they just didn’t think the law would change to actually allow that.
It’s too early, of course, to start ranking where Northam fits in our pantheon of governors — he still has a year and a half to go. Six months ago, we’d never heard of COVID-19; now he’s delivering regular briefings on it. A year ago, Virginia was still reeling from the horrific shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Building, but we also knew that a Republican General Assembly wouldn’t pass the gun bills Northam wanted. Families in Virginia Beach are still reeling from that shooting, but a Democratic General Assembly passed all but one of the bills Northam wanted. A year and a half ago, no one had even thought to look up Northam’s medical school yearbook. The point being: Things have a way of changing. And under Northam, they’ve been changing a lot faster than anyone ever expected.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.