The General Assembly is merrily going about legalizing casinos in the state. It’s understandable why the Legislature is doing so: Casinos would bring in a lot of tax dollars for some economically distressed localities, which, taken together, conveniently involve a politically useful odd couple coalition of urban Democrat and rural Republicans.
It’s less understandable — indeed, it’s downright mystifying — why the General Assembly has allowed itself to be so bedazzled by casinos that it’s going to allow licenses to be issued on a no-bid basis.
When Democrats took over the General Assembly, you might have thought we’d have a Legislature of business-skeptic liberals eager to wield the heavy hand of government regulation. Instead, when it comes to casinos, many of these same Democrats (and seemingly a lot of Republicans) are eager to engage in some old-fashioned crony capitalism. No-bid contracts for casinos? Sure! What could go wrong?
It’s not as if the Legislature hasn’t been warned. Its own auditing arm — the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission — issued a report late last year on the economic impact of casinos and specifically recommended that any casino contracts be issued through the regular bidding process. “Virginia could use a competitive process to maximize the financial and economic value of casino licenses and minimize risks to the state, localities, and the public,” the sober-minded auditors recommended. Instead, the Legislature is doing exactly the opposite.
Casino advocates, who tout the tax riches that will flow from gaming, should want bids so they can squeeze even more money out of casinos. Instead, Virginia is prepared to leave money on the table, so to speak. Voters from across the ideological spectrum might want to ask why. There might be 1.7 million answers to that question — that’s how many dollars the casino interests have spread around in campaign contributions. One developer left on the outside by the casino bill has complained that Virginia has a “coin-operated government,” and it’s hard to say he’s wrong. Once the casino bill finally gets to his desk, Gov. Ralph Northam will have an opportunity to send down an amendment to correct this loophole. If he doesn’t, we can guarantee this: Years from now, when something goes wrong with one of these operators, the stories about the resultant scandals will likely mention his name for ultimately signing off on a no-bid process.
The bright lights of casinos have led the Legislature astray in other ways, inducing proponents to overstate their benefits in preposterous ways. Exhibit A: “This bill passing would be like our Amazon,” longtime casino advocate state Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, recently told one committee. No, it would not. On the contrary, a casino would be exactly the opposite of Amazon’s HQ2 — “exactly the opposite” being both our favorite phrase of the day and the Legislature’s operating principles here.
Yes, casinos would create a lot of jobs — about 1,000 people in each of the five favored locations (Bristol, Danville, Richmond, Norfolk and Portsmouth). That’s a big number, and legislators are understandably eager to bring jobs to their communities. However, here’s the key way in which casinos are most certainly not Amazon: The Amazon jobs in Arlington pay above the prevailing local wages in one of the most affluent parts of the country — casino jobs would pay below the prevailing local wages in some of the poorest parts of the state.
That’s one of the more inconvenient findings of the JLARC casino study: The projected median wage of $33,000 is lower than the median wages in all five cities under consideration. This is the devil’s bargain of casinos: Yes, they will create a lot of jobs, but they will lower the median wages of every locality they’re in. The concern about Amazon HQ2 — for those who had concerns — was that it would drive up housing prices in Arlington. Here, legislators who vote for casinos are doing, yes, exactly the opposite — they’re voting to make some poor communities even poorer. Casinos are not Amazon in any way, shape or form. The promise of Amazon HQ2 in Arlington is that it will help solidify Northern Virginia’s status as a high-tech capital — a kind of Silicon Valley East. But casinos will not turn Bristol, Danville, Richmond, Norfolk and Portsmouth into Las Vegas. Indeed, the JLARC report specifically said the economic impact of casinos would be “small relative to local economies.” There’s no need to quote Scripture to oppose casinos — merely the state’s own auditors.
As with actual Scripture, there are also things in the same JLARC report that can be read in a more favorable light. There is an argument to be made for casinos, but it’s not that they’re the next Amazon. The argument is simply one of tax revenue. The JLARC study estimated potential state tax revenues at anywhere between $154 million and $571 million, depending on what tax rates are set. Once administrative costs are factored in, along with expected reductions in lottery sales, JLARC estimated the net gain at somewhere between $81 million and $510 million a year.
Casinos would also generate local taxes — estimated at $3.7 million a year in Bristol, $4.5 million a year in Danville and on up to $8 million a year in Richmond. Those are not insignificant numbers, especially in Bristol — which from 2017 until 2019 was officially declared by the state auditor to be one of the state’s most fiscally distressed localities.
The question for these localities is whether the trade-off is worth it: Lower the community’s median wages but gain a new revenue stream that could be used for schools and other services — which might help make the community more economically attractive in years to come. That will be up to voters in each locality to decade.
Meanwhile, here’s one big reason why proponents should refrain from making outlandish claims about how casinos will transform local economies, other than the fact that they clearly won’t: There’s the great danger that once it allows casinos, the General Assembly will think it’s done all it needs to do to fix the broken economies of Southwest and Southside Virginia. Why do you need more state funding for [insert name of project]? We gave you a casino!
We’ll admit: We’re not gamblers in any sense of the word. Have a casino if you want one, but don’t bet anybody’s future on them. And for goodness’ sake, don’t liken them to Amazon.
