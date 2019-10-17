October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Today is the day to stop the cycle of sexual and interpersonal violence at home.
By any mathematical accounting, our region, like communities across Tennessee, has a major problem with sexual and interpersonal violence. By any moral accounting, even one victim is too many.
Research by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells us that about 1 in 3 women and nearly 1 in 6 men experience some form of contact sexual violence during their lifetime. In Sullivan County that means around 46,000 people have been raped, made to penetrate someone else, have been sexually coerced and/or experienced unwanted sexual contact.
Intimate partner violence is physical, sexual or psychological harm by a current or former partner or spouse. This type of violence can occur among heterosexual or same-sex couples and does not require sexual intimacy. Applied to Sullivan County, data for Tennessee suggests that more than 53,000 women and men have experienced physical violence from an intimate partner.
Those are staggering numbers for a county of 157,000. There are more victims of sexual violence living among us than public school children (21,698), law enforcement personnel (462), voters in last May’s election (7,774) and veterans (12,753) combined.
More women have been victims of sexual violence in Sullivan County at some point in their lives than the entire population, women and men, of Bristol, Tennessee. The number of men in Sullivan County who have been victims of sexual violence is on par with the number of people who have earned bachelor’s degrees.
Victims of physical violence by intimate partners in Sullivan County equal 99% of the population of Kingsport and more than 70% of our countywide civilian labor force. And what of the children who witness these acts, the crippling fear, guilt and shame?
Violence is crime. Violence is costly. And the impacts of violence can linger and erode the quality of life for victims, perpetrators and communities.
Each of us has a role to play in creating a community where everyone is safe at home.
Foremost our children and youth need to hear directly from us and see in our example that anger and rage might feel provoked, but responding with violence is a choice. Our family, friends and co-workers need to know that being shoved, slapped, hit, coerced, stalked, or worse, is not OK. And everyone needs to know that help is available.
The statistics may seem overwhelming, but there is a place in the region for individuals to get the guidance and assistance they need to overcome this violence. Branch House is a partnership of more than 30 organizations that provide free and confidential services to victims of abuse, sexual assault, stalking, overdose and interpersonal violence.
Each organization works together to be sure everyone who comes to us for help gets what they need to move forward. If you or someone you know wants to talk about a troubled relationship, how to get safe, access shelter or navigate the legal system, contact Branch House for help.
